Hauliers urge ministers to take action on record fuel prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Hauliers urge ministers to take action on record fuel prices

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 3:37 pm
The Road Haulage Association called for fuel duty to be frozen for a further two years (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Road Haulage Association called for fuel duty to be frozen for a further two years (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hauliers have urged the Government to take action on record fuel prices which they say are “wiping out” their profits.

The average price of diesel has reached £1.56 per litre amid soaring oil prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

To ease the impact on the logistics industry, trade body the Road Haulage Association (RHA) urged ministers to delay upcoming changes to the use of untaxed red diesel by 12 months.

It called for fuel duty to be frozen for a further two years, and greater flexibility with the Apprenticeship Levy to help address driver shortages.

The organisation also wants more lorry parking facilities and the continuation of skills bootcamps to train the next generation of drivers.

RHA executive director for policy and public affairs Rod McKenzie said: “Ours is a low margin industry – the average haulage business makes an annual profit of 3%.

“Put another way, the weekly profit of a truck may be £80 but the increase in the price of fuel can equate to between £77 to £87 per week per truck, thereby completely wiping out any potential profit.

“Of course, hauliers can put up prices. That will add to the general escalating pressures on inflation for everyone.

“That’s bad for our businesses, some of whose existence is now threatened, and indeed for all of us in the UK as prices rise.

“But the Government can, and we think should, do something about it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]