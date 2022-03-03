Buyer of Three network owner to sell 1,000 mobile towers to allay price fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Buyer of Three network owner to sell 1,000 mobile towers to allay price fears

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 5:39 pm
The deal could have pushed up mobile phone prices, the CMA warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
Telecoms business Cellnex will have to sell around 1,000 mobile towers in order to buy the company behind Three’s mobile network in the UK, after the competition watchdog warned it could push up prices for mobile users.

The Competition and Markets Authority said that the £8.6 billion European deal for CK Hutchison will only be allowed if it sells off parts of the network in the UK.

The sale would have prevented the emergence of an important competitor for supplying this infrastructure, and could push up prices for mobile networks.

In turn this could lead to higher prices or lower quality services for mobile phone users, the CMA found.

Richard Feasey, chair of the CMA’s independent inquiry group, said: “Our decision today helps protect competition in infrastructure that mobile phone operators rely on.

“The sale of this significant package of assets will allow a major supplier to compete against Cellnex when mobile networks look to negotiate new contracts in future.

“This, in turn, stops the threat of higher prices or worse terms for the operators and their customers as a result of this deal.”

It was Cellnex itself which proposed the sale of the sites, which overlap with those it has agreed to buy from CK Hutchison, the CMA said.

This would be enough to “effectively address the competition concerns identified by the investigation”, the CMA said.

The inquiry was launched in May 2021.

