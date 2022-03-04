UK economy forecast to ‘run out of steam in the coming months’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK economy forecast to ‘run out of steam in the coming months’

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 12:03 am
Business investment looks set to weaken (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Business investment looks set to weaken (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A business group has downgraded its expectations for economic growth this year amid soaring inflation, tax rises and global shocks, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) predicted growth of 3.6%, down from 4.2% in its previous forecast in December, warning the UK economy is forecast to run out of steam in the coming months.

The BCC said the downgrade largely reflects a deteriorating outlook for consumer spending and a weaker-than-expected rebound in business investment.

Consumer spending is forecast to grow at 4.4% this year, down from its previous forecast of 6.9%, reflecting the “historic squeeze” on real household incomes from high inflation, said the BCC.

Business investment is forecast to grow at 3.5%, down from the previous forecast of 5.1%, amid the expected weakening in investment intentions from rising cost pressures, higher taxes and falling confidence amid deteriorating UK and global outlooks, including the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the BCC, said: “Our latest forecast signals a significant deterioration in the UK’s economic outlook.

“The UK economy is forecast to run out of steam in the coming months as the suffocating effect of rising inflation, supply chain disruption and higher taxes weaken key drivers of UK output, including consumer spending and business investment.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to weigh on activity by exacerbating the current inflationary squeeze on consumers and businesses and increasing bottlenecks in global supply chains.

“Our latest outlook suggests a legacy of Covid, and Brexit, is an increasingly unbalanced economy with a growing reliance on household spending to drive growth. Such economic imbalances leave the UK more exposed to economic shocks and reduces our productive potential.

“The downside risks to the outlook are increasing. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could drive a renewed economic downturn if it stalls activity by triggering a sustained dislocation of supply chains or a more significant inflationary surge.

“Tightening monetary and fiscal policy too aggressively risks weakening the UK’s growth prospects further by undermining confidence and damaging households’ and firms’ finances.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We know global developments are creating significant economic uncertainty but the support we have provided throughout the pandemic has put us in a strong position to deal with these challenges, with the fastest growth in the G7 last year and the unemployment rate close to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are striking the right balance, with over £20 billion to help with the cost-of-living this financial year and next, and grants, loans and tax reliefs for businesses.

“Boosting growth and productivity remains a key aim for this government and we will continue to invest in capital, people and ideas to make that a reality.”

