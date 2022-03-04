Retail property firm Hammerson narrows losses amid disposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Retail property firm Hammerson narrows losses amid disposals

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 11:33 am
Brent Cross shopping centre owner Hammerson reduced its losses for the past year (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Shopping centre owner Hammerson cut its losses for the past year as it was bolstered by more than £500 million worth of sales and rebounding rental demand.

The Brent Cross shopping centre operator said it has seen “tangible results” since shifting its strategy and disposing of significant assets following the heavy toll of the pandemic.

In 2021, it sold a raft of sites including its entire UK retail park business for £330 million and the Silverburn shopping centre near Glasgow for around £140 million.

The group revealed it cut its net debts by 18% to £1.8 billion by the end of the year and stressed it has “more to do” as part of the strategy.

It came as Hammerson reported that adjusted earnings increased by 122% to £81 million for 2021 as income improved, while losses narrowed to £429 million from £1.7 billion in the previous year amid property revaluations.

Footfall recovery was “strong” across all its territories when restrictions relaxed, the company added.

It also highlighted a strong demand for prime retail space, with the leasing value of its flagship sites rising by 150% against the previous year to £25 million.

Rita-Rose Gagne, chief executive of Hammerson, said: “The pandemic has accelerated trends in our operating environment, with people engaging with physical space in new ways.

“Our role is to create and curate relevant, appealing and sustainable spaces for the future.

“We are already seeing the tangible results from our strategy, with strong occupier leasing demand, reduced vacancies, improved collections, a lower cost base and clear path to value creation from our land bank.”

Industry analysts said the figures showed improvement across the business but highlighted that more is still needed to be done.

“Full-year 2021 results show signs of capital value stabilisation, but there is still a long way to go to rebuild the business,” commented analysts at Liberum.

Shares in Hammerson moved 0.4% higher in early trading.

