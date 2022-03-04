Investors look towards margins as housebuilder Berkeley set to update market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Investors look towards margins as housebuilder Berkeley set to update market

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:51 pm
Housebuilders have seen booming business, but are also being squeezed by higher costs (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Investors will be waiting to see if housebuilder Berkeley Group is on track to meet its upped profit guidance as the company releases a trading update on Friday.

The business is widely expected to show some of the boom that the housing industry has seen in recent months.

The results will come a week after a widely watched survey of purchasing managers found that housebuilders boomed in February.

But they are still facing increasing costs – albeit at the lowest rate in many months – so analysts will be looking out for how much the company makes per house.

“That gave management the confidence to raise guidance, with pre-tax profits expected to come in around £544 million,” said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Analysts on average expect the company’s pre-tax profit to come in at just under that, around £543 million for the 12 months ending April 30.

It would be ahead of the £518 million that it made in the preceding year.

Mr Britzman said: “We’ll have our eyes on profits and margins, but also any commentary or guidance on how cost inflation is set to impact 2022 trading.

“It’s been a headwind for the sector, and not one we expect to go away anytime soon.

“The other important piece of information will be news on forward sales, given interest rates are higher which increases the cost of mortgages.

“That should help gauge how demand for new houses is holding up in the current, evolving climate.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said Berkeley’s shares are still around 12% lower than a year ago despite management having ambitious plans.

He said investors were worried over what might happen in the housing market after interest rates start to rise, the impact of the company’s green plans, and the flight of homebuyers during Covid from big cities such as London.

“No doubt longstanding chief executive Rob Perrins will address all these issues alongside the results for the nine months to the end of January.

“Analysts and investors will also study these figures from the perspective of the guidance for both full-year profits and capital return plans provided alongside last June’s full-year results.”

