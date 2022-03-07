Choice of mortgage deals shrinks at fastest pace since May 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Choice of mortgage deals shrinks at fastest pace since May 2020

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 1:31 pm
The choice of mortgages has shrunk at the sharpest rate since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)
The choice of mortgages has shrunk at the sharpest rate since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)

The choice of mortgages has shrunk at the sharpest pace since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, analysis has found.

Mortgage borrowers have around 518 fewer products to choose from than they did in February, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

This is the largest month-on-month drop since May 2020, when there were 626 fewer deals to choose from than the previous month.

Mortgage rates are also on the increase. The average standard variable rate (SVR) was 4.46% in February but now it stands at 4.61%.

The 0.15 percentage point increase is the biggest monthly rise that Moneyfacts has on its records.

People end up on a lender’s SVR once their initial mortgage deal comes to an end.

Moneyfacts said the incentive to switch for those on an SVR remains clear, with the average two-year fixed rate mortgage having a rate of 2.65% and the average five-year fix at 2.88%.

The fixed rates on the market have also been on the increase though. Moneyfacts said the average two-year fix is the highest since November 2015 and the average five-year fix is the highest since April 2019.

Eleanor Williams, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “The level of product choice took a nosedive this month, reducing by 518 deals to leave 4,838 deals for borrowers to choose from.”

She said the average mortgage product now has a “shelf life” of less than a month, staying on the market for 28 days typically – “giving prospective mortgage customers just a short period to secure their chosen deal”.

First-time buyers with 5% deposits may find they have slightly more product choice however.

Ms Williams said: “The only LTV (loan-to-value) tier where product availability improved was at 95%, which saw an uplift of seven deals, bringing the total to 342.”

The average two-year fixed rate for someone with a 5% deposit crept up from 3.05% in February to 3.11% in March. The average five-year fixed rate in this bracket increased from 3.35% to 3.37%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal