Home Business UK and abroad

Waitrose and Muller to scrap coloured caps on milk bottles in recycling trial

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 11:37 pm
Clear bottle caps will be trialled by Muller and Waitrose (Muller)
Waitrose has partnered with Muller to scrap coloured caps on milk bottles as part of a plastic recycling trial.

The supermarket chain will sell Muller products with clear caps on their bottles, which can be recycled into food-grade packaging, unlike the usual blue, green and red lids.

The businesses estimate that this could increase the availability of recyclable plastic, high-density polyethylene (rHDPE) on the market by 1,560 tonnes a year.

The trial will take place at all 331 Waitrose stores between April 4 and 30, following a successful in-house trial, they added.

Research conducted by Muller found that the majority of shoppers support the change, with 80% telling the brand they would choose a bottle with a recyclable clear cap over a coloured cap.

Liam McNamara, commercial director at Muller Milk & Ingredients, said: “Everyone is thinking more about what they buy, the nutritional benefits, the value it represents and the packaging used.

“We want to be the partner of choice for our customers, we recognise the commitments they are making in this area, and following a successful trial period, then this is another step we can offer.

“As the first dairy company in the UK to trial clear caps on fresh milk, we are working hard to innovate and lead in issues that are not only important for customers, but for consumers too.”

Karen Graley, packaging innovation lead at Waitrose, said: “As food businesses, we need to do more to protect our planet from unnecessary plastic waste so we’re delighted to be involved in this trial.”

