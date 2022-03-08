Electric car charging firm agrees to drop exclusive rights on motorways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Electric car charging firm agrees to drop exclusive rights on motorways

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 12:03 am
A firm has agreed not to enforce its exclusive rights to operate electric vehicle charging points at motorway service areas after November 2026 according to the competition watchdog (John Walton/PA)
A firm has agreed not to enforce its exclusive rights to operate electric vehicle charging points at motorway service areas after November 2026 according to the competition watchdog (John Walton/PA)

A firm has agreed not to enforce its exclusive rights to operate rapid electric vehicle (EVs) charging points at motorway service areas after November 2026 according to the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the commitment it secured from Gridserve – which owns Electric Highway – will increase choice for EV drivers who need to top up their batteries.

Gridserve’s network covers two thirds of the UK’s service stations.

The CMA launched an investigation into the firm in July 2021.

Gridserve has also agreed not to enforce its exclusive rights at Extra, Moto or Roadchef sites that are granted support under the Government’s Rapid Charging Fund.

This fund is expected to be available only for service areas with more than one chargepoint operator.

CMA senior director of antitrust Ann Pope said: “We need a combination of investment now and healthy competition going forward to make sure chargepoints are installed at scale where people need them, for a fair price.

“Today’s commitments strike the right balance.

“Gridserve will continue to invest in the much-needed roll-out of chargepoints across the country but the exclusivity linked to its investment won’t be an undue barrier to others competing in the near future.”

There have been long-term concerns that EV charging infrastructure in the UK needs to improve significantly ahead of the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal