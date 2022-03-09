Radio ads banned after terms and conditions spoken too quickly to understand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Radio ads banned after terms and conditions spoken too quickly to understand

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 12:03 am
General view of the Paddy Power betting website (Joe Giddens/PA)
Radio ads for Paddy Power and MoneySuperMarket.com have been banned for voicing the terms and conditions so quickly that listeners were unable to understand them.

Complainants said both ads, heard in December, were misleading because the terms and conditions were spoken so quickly and at such low volume that they were unintelligible.

Paddy Power said their ad featured their Bet Builder promotion which offered users a free bet up to £10 if one leg of an accumulator bet was unsuccessful.

The betting firm said that the terms and conditions, which did not contradict any claims in the ad, had not been sped up in post-production and they were presented without background effects to ensure full clarity.

MoneySuperMarket.com acknowledged that the terms and conditions relating to savings a listener could make on switching credit cards using its service had been read at a faster speed than the body of the ad.

However it believed that the ad followed industry body Radiocentre’s advice that qualifications should be clear and easily heard and understood by the listener.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said conditions which followed the statement: “Get money back as a free bet if one leg of your Bet Builder lets you down. Paddy Power,” were spoken at a lower volume than the earlier part of the ad and at a much faster pace.

The ASA said: “We considered that the wording had been delivered in such a way that listeners would not have been able to take in their full content.

“Because those conditions had not been presented in a clear and intelligible manner, we concluded that the ad was misleading.”

Of MoneySuperMarket, the regulator said: “We considered that the terms and conditions were spoken at a much faster pace than the earlier part of the ad.

“We considered that the wording spoken in the second voice-over had been delivered in such a way that listeners would not have been able to understand its content.

“Because those conditions had not been presented in a clear and intelligible manner, we concluded that the ad was misleading.”

A Paddy Power spokesman said: “We accept the ASA’s ruling on this radio advert, which ran for a short time around the Christmas football fixtures and has not been aired since.

“We will also strongly consider its guidance with regards to the presentation of material information for any future adverts and appreciate their clarification on the matter.”

