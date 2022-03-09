Second largest daily spike in diesel prices in more than two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Second largest daily spike in diesel prices in more than two decades

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 11:19 am
Drivers and businesses have been hit by the second largest daily hike in diesel prices for more than 20 years (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drivers and businesses have been hit by the second largest daily hike in diesel prices for more than 20 years.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of the fuel at UK forecourts reached a record 165.2p on Tuesday, up from 162.3p on Monday.

The RAC said the jump of more than 3p was the second largest since 2000.

The average price of a litre of petrol also increased, from 156.4p on Monday to 158.2p on Tuesday.

Oil prices have spiked due to concerns over the reliability of supplies due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The price per barrel of Brent crude – which is the most commonly used way of measuring the UK’s oil price – reached 139 US dollars on Monday, which was its highest level in 14 years.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The cost of a filling a 55-litre family car with petrol is now £87 – £7 more than it was at the start of the year.

“Diesel drivers are even worse off with a tank now costing more than £90 for the first time ever – £8 more than in early January.

“Wholesale fuel prices have already risen dramatically this week, so more pump price increases in the coming days are inevitable.

“Petrol is now certain to top an average of £1.60 a litre this week while diesel will progress very quickly towards £1.70.

“We continue to call on the Chancellor to help drivers by temporarily cutting VAT to at least 15%.

“As it stands, 26p a litre of what drivers are paying on the forecourt is attributable to VAT and that comes on top of 58p a litre in fuel duty.

“This tax on a tax is causing unbelievable financial pain to drivers which is why we believe Mr Sunak holds the key to easing the burden.”

