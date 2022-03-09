Aldi stops sales of disposable barbecues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Aldi stops sales of disposable barbecues

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 12:41 pm
A pile of used disposable instant barbecues next to a litter bin (PA)
Aldi has stopped selling disposable barbecues in all of its UK supermarkets in a bid to protect the nation’s forests and wildlife.

The ban would also lead to the removal of approximately 35 tonnes of single-use waste packaging, the discounter said.

Aldi UK’s corporate responsibility director Liz Fox said: “We are committed to reducing our impact on the environment and know that many of our shoppers are increasingly looking to do the same.

“We hope customers can embrace our latest move and still want them to enjoy their summer picnics and barbecues.

“As an alternative, we would encourage customers to opt for more environmentally friendly and sustainable options such as mini portable barbecues, ensuring they are used responsibly.”

Amanda Craig, from Natural England, said: “We welcome any step that helps people act more responsibly whilst enjoying the countryside, and encourage everyone to follow the Countryside Code when spending time outdoors.

“This includes only using barbecues in places where signs specify they are permitted to better protect people, property and wildlife.”

The Co-op announced in June last year that it would no longer sell disposable barbecues in 130 shops situated in or within a one-mile radius of national parks.

The move followed concerns shared by the National Fire Chiefs Council over the number of instant barbecue-related fires, both in outdoor spaces and in the home when used on balconies or too close to garden fences and trees.

Fires last summer at Froward Point in Devon, Wareham Forest in Dorset and Darwen Moor in Lancashire were all caused by instant barbecues.

