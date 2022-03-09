Gambling firm 888 triples profits as online demand stays strong

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gambling firm 888 triples profits as online demand stays strong

By Press Association
March 9, 2022, 1:36 pm
888 has tripled its profits on the back of strong online gambling growth (John Stillwell/PA)
Gambling giant 888 has tripled its profits for the past year as online casino demand remained strong following the pandemic.

Itai Pazner, chief executive officer of the firm, hailed 2021 as a “very successful year” for the company.

The group, which bought William Hill’s European business last year, said it has been buoyed by 18% revenue growth across its core European markets – the UK, Italy and Spain – in 2021.

888 is among gambling and gaming companies to benefit from a shift towards online platforms after physical stores were forced to shut their doors in the face of lockdown measures over the past two years.

The London-listed group revealed that pre-tax profits lifted by 205% to 81.3 million dollars (£61.8 million) in 2021, compared to the previous year, as demand continued and costs settled.

It also highlighted strong increases in sales across its growth markets, which include Canada, Ireland and Romania, as it also revealed plans to grow into new markets over the next year.

Mr Pazner said: “It was another record year from a financial perspective, and we have truly transformed the scale of the business over the past two years.

“This step-change in scale has come from a clear market focus on regulated markets, which now make up three quarters of revenue, and where we are seeing really positive market share trends.

“Given this strong financial and operational performance, the board remains confident that, with 888’s advanced technology, products and diversification across markets, the group is well-positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth for all its stakeholders into the future.”

It comes a week after 888 was fined £9.4 million by the Gambling Commission over a number of failings which resulted in customers amassing heavy losses during the Covid pandemic.

Shares in the company dipped by 1.8% in early trading.

