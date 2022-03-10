Dog turning on kitchen tap among more unusual canine-related insurance claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dog turning on kitchen tap among more unusual canine-related insurance claims

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 12:04 am
Whiskey the dog, who was involved in an insurance claim dealt with by Aviva. The insurer said it receives around 800 accidental damage claims in the UK each year where dogs play a part (Aviva/PA)
A dog flooded a kitchen by turning on a tap in one of the more unusual pet-related claims to have been dealt with by an insurance giant.

As Crufts returns this week, Aviva said it receives around 800 accidental damage claims in the UK each year where dogs play a part.

On average, claims from dog-related incidents are valued at around £1,100 each, it said.

In one case, a young Labradane (a Labrador/Great Dane Cross) named Whiskey turned on a cold tap in his kitchen, while his owners were out briefly.

The dog caused around £4,000 of damage by flooding the room, with the incident caught on the house’s security camera.

Whiskey the dog
Whiskey caused around £4,000 of damage after turning on a kitchen tap (Aviva/PA)

Another claim dealt with by Aviva involved a customer cleaning out her fish tank and having buckets of water on the floor.

Her laptop was plugged in charging nearby on the arm of a chair. The customer’s dog ran past, caught the charging cable and pulled the laptop into a bucket.

Another incident involved a man decorating his landing area. His dog knocked over a stepladder, spilling a two-litre pot of paint down the stairs.

Aviva also dealt with a claim after a dog refused to get into a car. The customer was going to a meeting and put his laptop on top of the vehicle while he put the dog inside. He then drove off with the laptop still on the car roof.

One owner’s dog got excited when he saw another dog on TV. He jumped up at the screen and knocked the set off its stand.

Other incidents have involved a dog knocking over a bucket of bleach while a woman was cleaning, an antique barometer being knocked off a wall and a dog knocking a pot of paint off a windowsill.

In another case, a dog tripped up his owner who was carrying a drink, which landed on his electric keyboard.

Yet another carpet was damaged when an excited puppy got its lead tangled around an ironing board. The puppy managed to tip the board over, pulling the hot iron plate onto the carpet.

Kelly Whittington, UK property claims director for Aviva said: “Dogs are beloved members of millions of UK homes. They get involved in all aspects of family life – and our possessions are sometimes on the receiving end.

“Most home insurance policies have exclusions for damage caused by chewing, scratching, tearing or fouling by domestic animals, so we’d urge customers to check their cover.

“But as our records show, there are plenty of dog-related incidents where home insurance – and particularly accidental damage cover – can come to the rescue.

“Accidental damage cover is a useful addition to home contents insurance, in case of unexpected breakages and spills in the home. If customers would like to make sure they have the best cover for their needs, we’d urge them to speak to their insurer or broker.”

