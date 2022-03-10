Capita boss hails transformation as revenue grows for first time in years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Capita boss hails transformation as revenue grows for first time in years

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 8:21 am
Outsourcing giant Capita spent too much effort chasing higher dividends in the past (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Outsourcing giant Capita spent too much effort chasing higher dividends in the past (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The boss of Capita hailed the transformation of the company as it posted its first rise in revenue in six years.

Jon Lewis said the business is paying down its debt, has dealt with its pension deficit, and has regained the trust of clients.

He told the PA news agency that, in the last four years, Capita has transformed from a company that was criticised as “overly complex and difficult to understand”.

“That is no longer the case,” he said.

It was not just Capita that needed transforming – only a few years ago the entire outsourcing sector was facing problems.

Mr Lewis said: “I think the sector got to where it got to through mismanagement, quite frankly. The race-to-the-bottom bidding, on contracts based on price, taking on scope which couldn’t be delivered, etc.

“What has happened over the last several years across the sector is new leadership teams have come in which have brought a much more disciplined approach to how we engage both in the public and private sector.”

He said the problems had in part been due to bosses trying to keep shareholders happy by pushing up dividends.

“I think management teams get into a situation where they come under considerable pressure to continue to deliver top-line growth and feed the dividend. Candidly, that resulted in some suboptimal decisions,” he said.

Last year revenue rose by 0.4% to £3 billion. It was modest growth, but ended six years of decline for the business.

Pre-tax profit swung to £286 million, from a loss of £49 million the year before.

The business won contracts worth £3.8 billion in 2021, an increase of nearly a third, while its order book grew for the first time since 2017.

Capita was especially helped by its public service division, which grew nearly 11%, while the experience unit dropped 9.4%.

The business won major contracts and extended deals with the Royal Navy and the RSPCA among others.

It has very little to do with Russia or Ukraine, but it has a large operation in Poland, where it will offer Ukrainian refugees employment and free accommodation while they settle in, Mr Lewis said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal