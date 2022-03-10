National Express considering options after being jilted by Stagecoach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
National Express considering options after being jilted by Stagecoach

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 9:22 am
Bus and coach group National Express said it is “considering its options” after being jilted by merger partner Stagecoach in favour of a higher rival bid.

National Express remained tight-lipped on any further bid plans after Stagecoach ditched its support for their £1.9 billion tie-up on Wednesday and backed a £595 million takeover by German investment group DWS Infrastructure.

National Express said its board “will update the market in due course”.

The comments came as the group’s results revealed it swung to an underlying profit of £39.7 million in 2021, against losses of £106.1 million in 2020, and forecasted sales returning close to pre-pandemic levels this year.

On a statutory basis, it remained in the red with pre-tax losses of £84.9 million, but this was narrowed sharply from losses of £444.7 million in 2020.

National Express’s merger deal plans were dealt a major blow by Stagecoach’s decision to support a 105p a share cash offer from DWS.

Stagecoach said the new deal marked a significant improvement on National Express’s offer, which valued Stagecoach at around £470 million, while insisting it also offered greater certainty to workers and investors.

Stagecoach had agreed to the National Express deal in December, which would have seen its shareholders take a 25% stake in the enlarged group.

But since then, the Competition and Markets Authority CMA launched an investigation into the deal and served a so-called initial enforcement order in January stopping the firms from combining operations or selling any UK businesses while it carries out the probe.

Stagecoach said it would have been a “long and quite arduous process”.

National Express and the wider transport sector is still recovering from the pandemic and lockdowns, which sent demand plunging.

Passenger growth is returning as workers get back to offices, though soaring fuel prices amid the Ukraine crisis are keeping the sector under pressure.

National Express said while fuel prices have risen “significantly” in recent days, the group has fully-hedged its fuel needs for 2022 and around 65% for 2023.

It added that the rising costs of running a car “has the potential” to boost public transport demand.

