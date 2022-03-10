Purplebricks boss leaving due to ‘personal reasons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Purplebricks boss leaving due to ‘personal reasons’

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 10:47 am
The boss of estate agent Purplebricks is stepping down after nearly three years in the job due to “personal reasons”.
Vic Darvey, who has been in the top role since May 2019, will leave at the end of March and hand over to chief operating officer Helena Marston.

His departure comes after he led a sweeping overhaul amid a difficult time for the group.

Chief executive Vic Darvey has been leading an overhaul at the group (Daniel Jones/PA)

It tumbled to a loss of £12.9 million in the six months to October 31 as it lost market share to rivals and suffered a 38% plunge in new instructions.

The firm had also suffered higher staff costs due to switching field agents from self-employed status to full employment last year, while it also recently revealed a £3.6 million hit from claims related to failings in how it communicated with tenants.

The group’s shares have plummeted as a result of its woes, losing more than 80% of their value in the past year.

Mr Darvey said: “While I am sorry to be leaving at this stage in the company’s transformation, we have a great team in place and a clear plan which I have every confidence Helena will deliver.”

Chairman Paul Pindar said Mr Darvey had led the firm through times of “considerable change and challenge”.

“We understand and respect his personal reasons for leaving and wish him the very best in the future,” he added.

Incoming boss Ms Marston – who takes on the role from April 4 – joined the firm in May 2020 as chief people officer, before taking on her current role at the end of last year.

