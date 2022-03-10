Steve Rowe: The M&S boss departing after almost 40 years at the retail giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Steve Rowe: The M&S boss departing after almost 40 years at the retail giant

By Press Association
March 10, 2022, 5:11 pm
M&S chief executive Steve Rowe (M&S/PA)
M&S chief executive Steve Rowe (M&S/PA)

Marks & Spencer veteran Steve Rowe is stepping down from the high street stalwart almost 40 years after first joining the business as a 15-year-old.

The “M&S lifer”, as he has regularly been described by industry analysts, has helped to improve the retailer’s recent fortunes as part of its dramatic recent turnaround plan.

After six years steering the ship, Mr Rowe will now pass responsibility to continue the firm’s revival to two of his top lieutenants.

The boss worked his way up from the shop floor into store management roles before his heady ascent resulted in a director role in 2012.

He then took over as director of the company’s troubled general merchandise business, in charge of its homeware and clothing divisions.

Four years later, he was handed the unenviable task of modernising and re-energising the languishing 138-year-old retailer.

The difficult transformation saw Mr Rowe shut dozens of underperforming stores, with thousands of jobs lost as a result.

The boss cut its weaker stores, upgraded its online logistics, improved its clothing ranges and expanded into online groceries through its joint venture with Ocado as part of the lengthy turnaround plan.

Over the past two years, the process has started to bear fruit, with shares in the retailer up 60%, even in spite of a recent dip on the back of market uncertainty.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell, said that Mr Rowe will be a “tough act to follow” after improving its profitability and putting its clothing and home operation on a stronger footing.

“It’s a smart succession plan and the outgoing CEO will be staying on for 12 months to support his replacements,” he added.

“But investors will be nervous. Though the new team at the top worked alongside Steve Rowe to implement the transformation plan, there will be concern that the magic and sparkle will dissipate.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal