Heathrow passenger numbers remain nearly 50% down on pre-virus levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Heathrow passenger numbers remain nearly 50% down on pre-virus levels

By Press Association
March 11, 2022, 7:55 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 8:37 am
Heathrow’s passenger numbers remained nearly 50% down on pre-pandemic levels last month (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow’s passenger numbers remained nearly 50% down on pre-pandemic levels last month (Steve Parsons/PA)

Heathrow’s passenger numbers remained nearly 50% down on pre-pandemic levels last month.

Figures released by the west London airport show it was used by only 2.9 million passengers in February.

That was 15% below the forecast total.

Some 5.4 million passengers travelled through the airport in February 2020, before the coronavirus crisis had a major impact on the aviation industry.

Heathrow said outbound leisure travel is “recovering strongly”, but demand for inbound flights “remains supressed” by the coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements in nearly two-thirds of the markets it serves.

It added that it faces “headwinds” resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These include higher fuel prices, longer flight times on routes affected by airspace closures, and concerns from US travellers about war in Europe.

The likelihood of new coronavirus variants of concern emerging is also a potential threat to growth.

Together these issues create “huge uncertainty over the passenger forecasts this year”, the airport said.

Heathrow said the strength of outbound leisure bookings reported by airlines indicates its busiest days this summer could see demand return to as high as 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

It warned that check-in areas are “likely to feel even busier” than that because of additional pre-departure checks.

To cope with the increase in passengers, the airport is recruiting 12,000 new staff and plans to reopen Terminal 4 before July.

But it said it is “particularly concerned over Border Force’s ability to scale up to meet demand”.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is expected to make a final decision this year on how much Heathrow can charge airlines for using the airport up to 2027.

The regulator allowed Heathrow to increase charges by more than 50% from the beginning of this year as a temporary measure.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Aviation’s recovery remains overshadowed by war and Covid uncertainty.

“But we need to ensure we are geared up to meet peak potential demand this summer and are relying on the CAA to make a fair financial settlement that incentivises investment to maintain passenger service and encourages airlines and Heathrow to work together to grow passenger numbers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]