Ford to phase out emissions from vans in Europe by 2035

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Ford to phase out emissions from vans in Europe by 2035

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 10:03 am
Ford has announced it will phase out all emissions from its vans in Europe by 2035 (Ian West/PA)
Ford has announced it will phase out all emissions from its vans in Europe by 2035 (Ian West/PA)

Ford has announced it will phase out all emissions from its vans in Europe by 2035.

The US firm had previously committed to make all passenger cars and two-thirds of its commercial vehicles in the UK and the rest of the continent purely electric by 2030.

In an update to its electric ambitions, Ford pledged to achieve carbon neutrality across its European business by 2035.

The manufacturer also revealed it will launch seven new electric models in Europe by 2024.

It unveiled plans for a new battery factory in Turkey and a ramping-up of its investments in Germany.

Ford of Europe chairman Stuart Rowley said the company is “capitalising on our strengths to build a thriving, profitable business, while also doing our part to protect the planet”.

He said: “Today is about stepping into our future and creating a new Ford in Europe.

“We’re delivering for customers in Europe, with the focus and speed of a start-up at the leading edge of technology, supported by the deep expertise in engineering and high-volume production.”

The announcements cast doubt on the future of Ford’s factory in Dagenham, east London, which produces diesel engines for Transit vans.

Asked about Ford’s plans in the UK, Mr Rowley said the company has been “an important partner in the UK automotive industry for over 100 years now and that remains absolutely the case”.

He went on: “In Dagenham we’ve got diesel engines, and although by 2035 we’ll be all all-electric, the diesel segment in light commercial vans in the medium term will remain very important so Dagenham is a key contributor to that business.”

The sale of new conventionally-fuelled cars and vans will be banned in the UK from 2030, with hybrids phased out by 2035.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal