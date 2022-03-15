One in three workers get ‘less than a week’s notice of their shifts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
One in three workers get ‘less than a week’s notice of their shifts’

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 12:31 am
One in three workers are given less than a week’s notice of their shifts, rising to half of those earning below the voluntary real Living Wage, new research has suggested (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

One in three workers are given less than a week’s notice of their shifts, rising to half of those earning below the voluntary real Living Wage, new research has suggested.

A fifth of workers have had their shifts cancelled unexpectedly and most are not compensated at their full rate of pay, the Living Wage Foundation said.

Its study found that many who have experienced short shift notice periods or cancellations are forced to pay higher childcare costs or increase reliance on credit as a result.

The survey of 2,000 found that among the 57% of whose job involves variable hours or shift work, over half (55%) reported having less than a week’s notice of their work schedules.

The foundation said its study highlighted the “extreme precariousness” of many jobs amid a worsening cost of living crisis.

The polling suggested that low paid workers, including cleaners, couriers and some NHS staff, were more affected by insecurity.

Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’ve long known that it costs to be poor, but this research shows it’s even more costly to be both poor and in insecure work.

“It’s shocking that half of workers earning below the real Living Wage are given less than a week’s notice of shifts, making it impossible to plan a life and resulting in extra costs such as last-minute childcare.

“In an unfolding costs of living crisis with energy bills set to rise even further, low-income households are facing ‘heat or eat’ decisions.

“That is why we’re calling on employers to join those who have already stepped up during this crisis and commit to provide workers with secure, guaranteed hours and notice of shift patterns, alongside a real Living Wage.”

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “No one should have to worry about having enough money to pay the bills because they don’t know what hours they’ll be working from week to week, but that is the reality for too many in the UK.

Angela Rayner
Angela Rayner has said the ‘scourge of insecure work and poverty wages is blighting too many lives’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Insecure work plagues our labour market, with more than a million workers relying on zero-hours contracts to get by.

“Ministers must finally deliver the employment bill they promised more than two years ago to ban zero-hours contracts. This includes bringing in decent notice of shifts and compensation for cancelled shifts.”

Angela Rayner, shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said: “The scourge of insecure work and poverty wages is blighting too many lives. A job should provide security, prosperity and respect, and it should allow you to look after your family.

“We need a new deal for working people. Labour has committed to ending the era of insecure work. We will end zero-hours contracts and create a single status of ‘worker’ so everyone has the employment rights they need.

“Labour will also ensure all workers get reasonable notice of any change in shifts or working time, with wages for cancellation without notice being paid to workers in full.”

