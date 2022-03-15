Self-assessment taxpayers warned to watch out for bogus refunds and cash demands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Self-assessment taxpayers warned to watch out for bogus refunds and cash demands

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 10:59 am
Self-assessment taxpayers are being warned by HM Revenue and Customs to watch out for scam emails, texts and calls which may offer a ‘refund’ or demand unpaid tax (PA)
Self-assessment taxpayers are being warned to watch out for scam emails, texts and calls which may offer a “refund” or demand unpaid tax.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said people should be on guard, with more than 570,000 scams having been reported in the past year.

It said that customers were at increased risk of falling victim at this time of year, with the self-assessment filing deadline having recently passed.

HMRC gave customers an extra month to submit a completed tax return. Those filing by February 28 2022 avoided a late-filing penalty.

People now have until April 1 to pay their outstanding tax bill or set up a time to pay arrangement to avoid receiving a late payment penalty.

Criminals will try to steal money or personal information, using phone calls, texts and emails and often mimic government messages to appear authentic.

The scams may not mention self-assessment but appear to be genuine HMRC communications.

In the 12 months to January 2022, nearly 220,000 scams reported to HMRC offered bogus tax rebates.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “If someone contacts you saying they’re from HMRC, wanting you to transfer money or give personal information, be on your guard.

“Never let yourself be rushed, and if you’re in any doubt then check our ‘HMRC scams’ advice on gov.uk.”

A list of the payment methods customers can use to pay their self-assessment tax bill is available on gov.uk.

People can report suspect calls using a form on gov.uk. They can forward suspect emails claiming to be from HMRC to phishing@hmrc.gov.uk and texts to 60599.

