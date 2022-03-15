H&M sales accelerate as pandemic rebound continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

H&M sales accelerate as pandemic rebound continues

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:41 am
A branch of H&M on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)
A branch of H&M on Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)

Fashion giant H&M has revealed that sales have accelerated over the past three months as it rebounds from the impact of the pandemic.

The retailer told shareholders that net sales increased by 23% to 49.2 billion Swedish krona (£3.9 billion) over the three months to the end of February.

The Swedish group however saw shares drop as investors and analysts continued to worry about the potential impact of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, H&M suspended all its sales in Russia due to the invasion although it did not clarify the financial impact of this decision in its latest update.

James Grzinic, equity analyst at Jefferies, said he expects revenues in Ukraine and Russia to drop by two thirds for the current financial year as a result.

He said he expects a “gradual recovery thereafter”.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in increased uncertainty for short-term and mid-term prospects for the industry and for H&M,” he added.

“The persistence of accelerating levels of inflation will be a critical swing factor in the weeks ahead.”

Analysts also said the latest sales growth also highlights a slight slowdown in February, which rose by around 14% on an organic bases, compared with stronger growth in the previous two months.

RBC analyst Richard Chamberlain said that he expects profit estimates for the retailer to drop by 10% for this year and next year, due to the impact of Russia closures and potential impacts elsewhere in central and eastern Europe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal