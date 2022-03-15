Virgin Atlantic reports strong bookings despite cost-of-living pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgin Atlantic reports strong bookings despite cost-of-living pressures

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 11:43 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 12:01 pm
Huge pent-up demand for international travel is minimising the impact on bookings from rises in the cost of living, according to Virgin Atlantic (Steve Parsons/PA)

Huge pent-up demand for international travel is minimising the impact on bookings from rises in the cost of living, according to Virgin Atlantic.

Chief executive Shai Weiss said the airline is experiencing an “unusual situation” as passenger numbers increase following the end of coronavirus restrictions despite spikes in household bills.

He told reporters at a press conference in central London that there is “tremendous pressure in the cost of living in the United Kingdom”.

He went on: “Pressures on discretionary spend have an impact in the long run on demand for travel.

“But what we’re seeing right now is an unusual situation where there is so much pent-up demand for families and businesses to get together.”

He continued: “It does not seem to have a dampening effect. I’m not saying we’re immune … but for now we don’t see it.”

Mr Weiss was speaking alongside Ed Bastian, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic’s partner carrier, Delta Air Lines, which is based in the US city of Atlanta.

Mr Bastian reported that his airline experienced its busiest ever booking day on Tuesday March 8.

“The US consumer is in a healthy position,” he said.

“Yes, there’s a lot of inflation, fuel prices now are near record levels in the US.

“But the US consumer has been saving and has built a considerable nest egg over the pandemic.”

He added that the airline “hasn’t seen any down tick” on demand for travel from the US to Europe despite the war in Ukraine.

Mr Weiss revealed that Virgin Atlantic is not planning to return to Gatwick Airport this year after consolidating its London operations at Heathrow due to the virus crisis.

He said Heathrow is “where our business hub is, this is where we connect with other carriers, this is where people want to fly”.

“Traditionally we’ve flown leisure routes out of Gatwick and we have slots at Gatwick” he said.

“We would like to think there is an opportunity for Gatwick, but it’s not this year.”

