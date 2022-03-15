Virgin Wines impacted by ‘significant’ increases in labour and energy costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgin Wines impacted by ‘significant’ increases in labour and energy costs

By Press Association
March 15, 2022, 3:13 pm
Home delivery wine retailer Virgin Wines has warned of significant cost increases (Virgin Wines/PA)
Virgin Wines has said it is facing “significant increases” in the cost of packaging, labour, energy and shipping as it posted a dip in profits for the latest half-year.

Shares in the online wine retailer slipped after it reported that pre-tax profits declined to £3.2 million for the six months to December 31, compared with a £3.4 million profit a year earlier.

The group told shareholders that profitability was impacted by increased investment to secure new customers as well as soaring costs.

Virgin Wines said higher courier and glass costs were also placing pressures on the company, but it stressed it was mitigating these increases through efficiencies in its operations and beneficial currency rates.

Jay Wright, chief executive, said the second half of the financial year has “started well” despite an uncertain consumer backdrop.

It came after the firm said revenues of £40.6 million for the half-year to December 31 were in line with the same period a year earlier.

The group added that this was 55% higher than the same period before the pandemic struck.

Mr Wright added: “As expected, the trading environment has evolved considerably over recent months, and given strong prior year comparatives, we have worked hard to maintain encouraging growth from our core sales channels, whilst maintaining strict discipline around our customer acquisition and our cost control.

“This result demonstrates the strength of the underlying business model, our discipline in acquiring good quality customers, the reliability of future subscription revenues from a highly engaged customer base and the ability to generate free cashflow as well as our award-winning consumer propositions, the quality of our wines and our outstanding customer service.

“We continue to make progress with our strategic initiatives and remain in line with management expectations.”

