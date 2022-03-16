Facebook parent company Meta joins UK anti-scams initiative

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Facebook parent company Meta joins UK anti-scams initiative

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Meta has joined Stop Scams UK in a bid to protect consumers from online fraudsters (Tim Goode/PA)
Meta has joined Stop Scams UK in a bid to protect consumers from online fraudsters (Tim Goode/PA)

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp has joined Stop Scams UK, an industry-led group of businesses working together in an effort to stop the spread of scams, it has been announced.

The tech firm joins the likes of BT, Google, Microsoft and a number of the banking giants, including Barclays and HSBC, as a member of the organisation.

Stop Scams UK said the addition of Meta was a “watershed moment” in its work to “stop scams at source”, noting that most fraud involves criminals posing as members of the banking, tech and telecoms sectors in order to scam their victims.

The group uses collaboration between its members to try to find solutions to scams and fraud spreading on their platforms or by impersonating their business.

It said scams were currently growing at an alarming rate, with incidents where victims were manipulated into making payments to criminals in real time up 60% in the first six months of 2021 compared with the previous year.

Ruth Evans, chair of Stop Scams UK, said: “I am delighted to welcome Meta as the newest member of Stop Scams UK. This is a watershed moment for us and will bring new reach and capability in our work to stop scams at source.

“The growth in our tech sector membership has been a gamechanger, enhancing our ability to help our members stop scams at source and limiting the harm to consumers.

“Meta’s reach, rich customer insight and range of services will add significantly to our ability to stop scams before they can cause harm.

“The collective firepower and capability of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook will have a transformative impact on the ability of Stop Scams UK to help keep people safe.

“I hope that other firms in the tech sector will follow Meta’s example and join Microsoft and Google in coming together to collaborate with our members, including the UK’s leading banks and telecoms firms, to help businesses work together to keep consumers safe from scams.”

Martin Lewis announcement
Steve Hatch, Meta’s vice president for Northern Europe, said the tech giant was looking forward to working with Stop Scams UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Steve Hatch, Meta’s vice president for Northern Europe, said: “Scammers use multiple methods on and offline to exploit people including fake phone calls and text messages, phishing emails and scam ads.

“We don’t want fraudulent activity on our platforms and we’re dedicating significant resources to tackling this industry-wide issue.

“We’re looking forward to working with Stop Scams UK on this cross-sector initiative to help identify scams and share insights and best practices to further protect people from financial harm online.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal