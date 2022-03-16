Nearly all FTSE 100 firms reach boardroom ethnic diversity targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nearly all FTSE 100 firms reach boardroom ethnic diversity targets

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 12:15 pm
Sir John Parker was appointed by the Government in 2015 to boost ethnic diversity in UK boardrooms (PA)
Sir John Parker was appointed by the Government in 2015 to boost ethnic diversity in UK boardrooms (PA)

Almost all of the UK’s blue chip companies have met boardroom ethnic diversity targets by the 2021 deadline, but progress is still slow at the executive level, a report has revealed.

The Government-commissioned review by Sir John Parker found that 89 of the FTSE 100 Index firms had minority ethnic members on their boards in time for the end of year target.

It said another five appointments had been announced by top tier firms since the year-end, with a further three in the advanced recruitment process, leaving just three firms to signal their commitment.

Sir John was appointed by the Government in 2015 to boost ethnic diversity in UK boardrooms.

FTSE 100 photos
Sir John Parker was appointed to lead the review in 2015 (Mike Ellis/Anglo American/PA)

In 2017, he set a goal for all FTSE 100 boards to have at least one director from a minority ethnic background by December 2021.

A similar target was set for FTSE 250 boards, with a deadline of 2024.

Just over half – 128 – of FTSE 250 firms had at least one director from a minority ethnic background as at the end of 2021.

The latest figures mark a significant improvement since the review was launched, with just half of boards having ethnic minority representation in 2015.

Now, around 16% of all FTSE 100 board roles – 164 out of 1,056 – are held by minority ethnic directors.

Sir John hailed an “extraordinary sea change” within listed firms on diversity and inclusion.

But the report also revealed that most firms are still yet to have diversity in their executive roles, with just six FTSE 100 and 16 FTSE 250 chief executives coming from a minority ethnic background.

There are also only three minority ethnic chairs in the top tier and five in the FTSE 250.

Sir John said: “The progressive leadership in FTSE boardrooms deserves our congratulations and fulsome praise for their positive response to a range of initiatives over the past decade including this review.

“Their success places UK listed companies at the forefront of global governance, gender and ethnic diversity.

“This will be a winning combination in a competitive world with fast-changing demographics.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “While there is still more to do, today’s findings demonstrate the great strides being made – particularly at FTSE 100 level – to increase ethnic diversity on boards, as more of Britain’s biggest companies recognise the business case for diversifying their teams so that they better reflect the society we live in.”

The report added that of the three FTSE 100 firms yet to make strides to meet the target, one of these is being bought by a US firm, another is a Russian steel and mining company which will shortly be removed from the FTSE 100, while the other is a UK subsidiary of a US firm.

Sir John is now set to step down from the review committee and hand over the lead role to current co-chair David Tyler, who was formerly chairman of supermarket Sainsbury’s and shopping centre owner Hammerson.

The report was welcomed by the CBI business group, which called for the FTSE 250 to follow the lead of the top tier and “end the all-white boardroom”.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, CBI president and chair of Change the Race Ratio, said: “UK plc has reached an important way point, and it’s time to step up the pace of progress.

“The FTSE 250 must show the same effort and focus to improve ethnic diversity at senior levels.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]