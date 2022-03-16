Energy giant ‘actively’ eyes plans to reopen Middlesbrough gas terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Energy giant ‘actively’ eyes plans to reopen Middlesbrough gas terminal

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 4:35 pm
Liquid gas imports from the US or the Middle East could help reduce the need for Russian gas (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Liquid gas imports from the US or the Middle East could help reduce the need for Russian gas (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Energy trading giant Trafigura is “actively looking” at reopening a gas terminal in the north-east of England as the UK and Europe try to reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

The Swiss company has had the option for years to reopen the Teesside site, but was waiting for the “right market window”.

After gas prices soared in recent months, the company confirmed to the PA news agency that the plans are being considered at the moment.

“We are actively looking.

“In the current market conditions we are seeing unprecedented interest in establishing Teesside as a major import terminal of LNG into the UK.

“All substantive technical design and permitting work has been completed to allow the project that includes using a FSRU (floating storage regasification unit) to be constructed.”

The site started to bring gas into the UK in 2007, but its previous owner shut it down in 2015, saying it had got to the end of its commercially viable life.

Trafigura bought the rights to the site two years later.

The plan could open another route for gas from the Middle East or the US into the UK, and onwards to Europe.

At its height the site could bring as much as 600 million cubic feet of gas a day into the country.

This could help reduce the need for Russian natural gas, which currently heats homes and keeps heavy industry running across the continent.

Oil has for a long time been brought by ship into Europe, but gas is more complicated to ship.

To do so the methane gas needs to be cooled to 160 degrees below freezing, which turns it liquid. It can then be pumped on to purpose-built ships which keep it chilled as it is transported.

At the other end the methane can once again be turned into gas and piped into the UK’s gas grid.

But this can only happen in plants which are set up to take the methane off ships and convert it back into gas.

The UK currently has three such sites, a significant proportion of the total across Europe.

A fourth active site would help ship more gas into the UK, which could be used here or piped to mainland Europe.

Spain has the highest number of LNG terminals in Europe but the country has limited pipeline connections with the rest of Europe, so it is difficult to get the gas that arrives there to Germany, which uses huge quantities of Russian gas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal