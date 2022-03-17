GSK halts new clinical trials in Russia but continues supply of medicines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
GSK halts new clinical trials in Russia but continues supply of medicines

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 11:57 am
Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline is halting new trials in Russia but will continue to supply vital medicines (Andy Buchanan/PA)
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has said it will keep supplying essential medicines in Russia but will halt new clinical trials due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The pharmaceutical giant confirmed it will not start clinical trials or enrol new patients in existing trials in Russia.

It is the latest drug-maker to take such steps, although the healthcare sector has not pulled out of the region entirely as medicines and vaccines are considered necessary and are excluded from sanctions.

GSK said it is prioritising supply of products essential for people’s health “while we can” and in compliance with sanctions.

It added that any profits made from its operations in Russia will be used to support humanitarian relief efforts.

The company had already stopped advertising its products in Russia following the conflict.

Annual group sales from Russia and Ukraine totalled around £551 million in the previous financial year.

GSK employs around 400 staff in Ukraine and said in its latest update that it is “doing everything we can to help them stay safe in very difficult conditions”.

It added: “We are providing targeted humanitarian support through long-term NGO partners who have teams on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

“We’ll continue to respond as the situation evolves, guided by our humanitarian principles.”

The firm has donated £3.25 million to the Red Cross and Save the Children to provide food, water, first aid and medicine to people in Ukraine and refugees at the border.

