P&O workers block road to Port of Dover in jobs protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

P&O workers block road to Port of Dover in jobs protest

By Press Association
March 17, 2022, 3:33 pm Updated: March 17, 2022, 4:49 pm
Former P&O staff and RMT members block the road (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former P&O staff and RMT members block the road (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Police have intervened after P&O workers blocked a road leading to the Port of Dover.

Dozens of employees who lost their jobs on Thursday stood on the road holding banners and flags saying “Stop the P&O jobs carve up”.

It came after buses carrying agency workers hired to replace them appeared to arrive at the Kent port.

A lorry driver trying to enter the port began shouting and beeping at those in the road, before being told “We’re not moving”.

Another driver, Richard Gamby, said: “I understand what they’re doing but I want to get home – I’ve been up since four.”

Police officers then attended the scene close to the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union office in Dover.

One of the protesters, who had worked for the company for decades, told the PA news agency: “I refuse to move from this road. All this service for nothing.

“The police will have to take me away.”

P&O Ferries announcement
Former P&O staff and RMT members said coachloads of agency workers were waiting to go down to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Demonstrators then began chanting “Support local jobs” before moving to another road.

Officers then convinced the crowd to stop the demonstration, as some drivers caught up in the disruption grew frustrated.

A 54-year-old man, who has worked in ferry engine rooms since the 1980s, said: “I’m fuming, to be honest with you. I’ve known people who’ve been with the firm for years – this is no way to treat people.

“It was just a short message this morning saying you’ve all lost a job, basically – all this service for nothing.

“I’ve seen coachloads of agency crews waiting in the car park at Hyde services, just waiting to come down – it’s as simple as that.

“There’s going to be a protest here. One of the union guys just said if there’s no-one working to come along and support.”

P&O Ferries announcement
Police intervened as protesters blocked the road to the port (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Another, a former steward, said he was “devastated” and “shocked” following the news in the morning.

The 38-year-old added: “I have a family to feed and a mortgage to pay so this is a terrible day.

“I enjoyed the job and always gave my best, these people replacing us have nothing compared to what we have, it’s disgusting really.”

RMT national secretary Darren Procter said: “These people lost their jobs this morning via a Teams meeting. It’s a disgrace, frankly, and this demonstration is a reflection of the anger we all feel.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]