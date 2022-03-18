Thousands of leaseholders released from ‘unjust and unwarranted’ terms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thousands of leaseholders released from ‘unjust and unwarranted’ terms

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 12:02 am
The Competition and Markets Authority said it would continue to work hard to free leaseholders from ‘problematic’ terms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than a dozen companies have removed “unjust and unwarranted” terms for homeowners which make it difficult for them to sell their property, sometimes trapping them in unaffordable homes.

The competition watchdog said it had agreed with 15 businesses that they should release 3,500 leaseholders from contracts which saw their ground rent double in price every 10 to 15 years.

The businesses also promised to remove inflation-linked price rises that had replaced some of the original clauses which doubled rent.

“The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) believes that the original doubling clauses were unfair terms and should therefore have been fully removed, not replaced with another term that increases the ground rent,” the CMA said in a statement.

Homebuyers can purchase either a leasehold or a freehold on land. Those who only buy the leasehold will generally have to pay a fee to the owner of the freehold, this is common in flats, and many newly built housing developments.

But unaffordable changes to the leasehold fees can sometimes lead to people having their homes taken away. And even if they want to sell, buyers are likely to be put off by the onerous terms.

The companies had bought the freeholds from developer Countryside, which the CMA has already struck an agreement with.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “Thousands more leaseholders can now rest easy knowing they will not be forced to pay costly doubling ground rents.

“We believe these terms are unjust and unwarranted, and can result in people trapped in homes they are unable to sell or mortgage – a major cause of anxiety and stress for so many.

“We welcome the commitment from these businesses to do what is right by their leaseholders by removing these terms, and we will hold them to it.

“While this is a huge step forward, our work here isn’t done. We will continue to work hard to free leaseholders from these problematic terms and will now be putting other housing developers under the microscope.”

