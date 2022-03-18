Wetherspoons sees ‘more normal’ trade but cost pressures grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wetherspoons sees ‘more normal’ trade but cost pressures grow

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 8:03 am
Wetherspoons has said sales are returning to normal following the end of pandemic restrictions (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wetherspoons has said sales are returning to normal following the end of pandemic restrictions (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon said it has seen a “return to more normal trading patterns in recent weeks” following the end of pandemic restrictions.

The group said sales over the past three weeks have been marginally below pre-pandemic levels as it more than halved its losses amid the continued recovery in trade.

Bosses said the company is in a strong position, with “a full complement of staff” and is “fully stocked” despite reports regarding supply pressures.

Chairman Tim Martin said it has witnessed cost increases in its supply chain.

Tim Martin announces Wetherspoon results
Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said the pub group has seen cost increases in its supply chain (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“There is pressure on input costs from food, drink and energy suppliers, mitigated to an extent by a number of long-term contracts,” he said.

“Overall, the company expects the increase in input prices to be slightly less than the level of inflation.”

The inflationary pressure also comes as Wetherspoons prepares for VAT on food and non-alcoholic drinks to increase from 12.5% to 20% at the end of the month.

Mr Martin said the company has benefited from the end to “draconian measures” brought in due to the pandemic.

“Following a traumatic two years for many businesses and people, the ending of Covid restrictions has brought a return to more normal trading patterns in recent weeks,” he said.

“As indicated above, trade for the last three weeks was 2.6% below the equivalent period in 2019, reflecting an improving trend.”

It came as Wetherspoons reported a pre-tax loss of £21.3 million for the 26 weeks to January 23, compared with a £46.2 million loss over the same period the previous year.

Nevertheless, it compared with a £51.6 million profit for the same period until January 2020, before the pandemic struck.

The pub group said revenues dropped by 13.5% to £807.4 million compared with pre-pandemic levels, but were almost double revenues from the same period last year.

It added that like-for-like sales fell 11.8% on a two-year basis, driven by a 12.7% fall in a bar sales, while its hotel rooms saw a 6.6% jump.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal