Motorists hit by near-relentless fuel price rises since start of February

Motorists have been hit by almost non-stop daily increases in fuel prices for six weeks, new figures show.

Analysis of AA data by the PA news agency found average prices for petrol and diesel at UK forecourts have only dipped on three days since the start of February.

This has led to the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel soaring by more than 19p and 27p respectively.

Latest figures show average prices are a record 165.9p per litre for petrol and 177.3p per litre for diesel.

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs.

Conservative former minister Robert Halfon told the Commons on Thursday that the UK was heading for a “de facto lockdown” caused by soaring fuel prices.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The problem right now is that those families and other drivers have been locked out of price cuts, thanks to the road fuel trade refusing to pass on savings at the pump.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While records continue to be set on a daily basis, the rate of increase has slowed in the last few days, which is slightly better news for drivers.

“Although we’re inevitably likely to have to endure these high prices for some time, it would be very unfair on drivers if retailers didn’t lower their prices when their costs reduce, because they are always quick enough to put them up when wholesale costs rise.”

Motoring groups have urged the Treasury to announce a cut in fuel duty in next week’s Spring Statement.