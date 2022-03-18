Motorists hit by near-relentless fuel price rises since start of February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Motorists hit by near-relentless fuel price rises since start of February

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:41 pm
Motorists have been hit by almost non-stop daily increases in fuel prices for six weeks, new figures show (Joe Giddens/PA)

Motorists have been hit by almost non-stop daily increases in fuel prices for six weeks, new figures show.

Analysis of AA data by the PA news agency found average prices for petrol and diesel at UK forecourts have only dipped on three days since the start of February.

This has led to the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel soaring by more than 19p and 27p respectively.

Latest figures show average prices are a record 165.9p per litre for petrol and 177.3p per litre for diesel.

Oil prices surged immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but declined last week, leading to a cut in wholesale costs.

Conservative former minister Robert Halfon told the Commons on Thursday that the UK was heading for a “de facto lockdown” caused by soaring fuel prices.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet said: “The problem right now is that those families and other drivers have been locked out of price cuts, thanks to the road fuel trade refusing to pass on savings at the pump.”

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While records continue to be set on a daily basis, the rate of increase has slowed in the last few days, which is slightly better news for drivers.

“Although we’re inevitably likely to have to endure these high prices for some time, it would be very unfair on drivers if retailers didn’t lower their prices when their costs reduce, because they are always quick enough to put them up when wholesale costs rise.”

Motoring groups have urged the Treasury to announce a cut in fuel duty in next week’s Spring Statement.

