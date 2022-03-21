PZ Cussons snaps up skincare brand Childs Farm in £36.8m deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Soap giant PZ Cussons has acquired UK baby and child skincare brand Childs Farm.

The deal has seen Joanna Jensen, the founder of the fast-growing brand, invest into the PZ Cussons subsidiary which completed the deal.

PZ Cussons, which has a raft of brands including Carex and St Tropez, now owns a 92% stake in the business, valued at £36.8 million.

Ms Jensen has invested £3.3 million in the FTSE 250 firm to complete the move, valuing the company at around £40 million as a whole.

The firms said PZ Cussons will take full ownership of the brand by the end of May 2025.

Jonathan Myers, chief executive officer of PZ Cussons, said: “As we transition from turnaround to transformation, we are delighted to take this important step to accelerate growth in our core categories and priority markets.

“Over the past decade, Joanna and her talented team have built a category-leading brand, loved by millions of parents seeking the very highest quality products for their children.

“Childs Farm is a clear leader in sustainability, demonstrating that we share a strong ethos, as PZ Cussons journeys towards our own B Corp ambition.”

Childs Farm reported revenues of £17.4 million for the past year and a pre-tax loss of £0.9 million.

Ms Jensen said: “I am incredibly proud of the brand that Childs Farm has become, and what the team at The Barn have achieved to bring natural, sustainable sensitive skincare to the little ones of Britain and beyond.

“It is clear to me that in PZ Cussons, with our shared vision for the brand and cultural fit, we have found a fantastic partner, and the team and I look forward to working with them to take the business to the next level.”