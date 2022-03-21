PZ Cussons snaps up skincare brand Childs Farm in £36.8m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
PZ Cussons snaps up skincare brand Childs Farm in £36.8m deal

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 7:56 am
PZ Cussons has sealed a takeover of Childs Farm in a £36.8 million deal (PZCussons/PA)
Soap giant PZ Cussons has acquired UK baby and child skincare brand Childs Farm.

The deal has seen Joanna Jensen, the founder of the fast-growing brand, invest into the PZ Cussons subsidiary which completed the deal.

PZ Cussons, which has a raft of brands including Carex and St Tropez, now owns a 92% stake in the business, valued at £36.8 million.

Ms Jensen has invested £3.3 million in the FTSE 250 firm to complete the move, valuing the company at around £40 million as a whole.

The firms said PZ Cussons will take full ownership of the brand by the end of May 2025.

Jonathan Myers, chief executive officer of PZ Cussons, said: “As we transition from turnaround to transformation, we are delighted to take this important step to accelerate growth in our core categories and priority markets.

“Over the past decade, Joanna and her talented team have built a category-leading brand, loved by millions of parents seeking the very highest quality products for their children.

“Childs Farm is a clear leader in sustainability, demonstrating that we share a strong ethos, as PZ Cussons journeys towards our own B Corp ambition.”

Childs Farm reported revenues of £17.4 million for the past year and a pre-tax loss of £0.9 million.

Ms Jensen said: “I am incredibly proud of the brand that Childs Farm has become, and what the team at The Barn have achieved to bring natural, sustainable sensitive skincare to the little ones of Britain and beyond.

“It is clear to me that in PZ Cussons, with our shared vision for the brand and cultural fit, we have found a fantastic partner, and the team and I look forward to working with them to take the business to the next level.”

