Antofagasta agrees to exit Pakistan mining project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Antofagasta agrees to exit Pakistan mining project

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 8:58 am
Antofagasta has exited its project in Pakistan (Antofagasta/PA)
Antofagasta has exited its project in Pakistan (Antofagasta/PA)

Mining giant Antofagasta is to exit its contentious project in Pakistan in a 900 million dollar (£684 million) deal.

The FTSE 100 firm said it has agreed a deal with Canadian partner Barrick Gold Corp and authorities in Pakistan to end its involvement in the Reko Diq copper and gold mine project.

It comes after work at the site was suspended in 2011 due to a dispute over the legality of the licensing process.

The legal row resulted in the World Bank arbitration court hitting Pakistan with an 11 billion dollar (£8.4 billion) fine.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted that the penalty will be waived a result of the new agreement.

Antofagasta’s exit plan will see the project reconstituted under Tethyan Copper Co (TCC), a joint-venture controlled by the FTSE firm and Barrick.

A consortium of state-owned Pakistan-based firms will the buy shares in the TCC group which operates the projects, the companies said.

Antofagasta said proceeds of the 900 million dollar move will then be distributed as it leaves the TCC group.

“If the conditions to closing are satisfied during 2022, the company would expect to receive those proceeds during 2023,” the firm told shareholders.

Antofagasta said it does not want to be involved in the reconstituted project to focus on its core markets, including Chile, Peru and the US.

In a statement, Barrick added: “Barrick will be the operator of the project which will be granted a mining lease, exploration licence, surface rights and a mineral agreement stabilising the fiscal regime applicable to the project for a specified period.

“The process to finalise and approve definitive agreements, including the stabilisation of the fiscal regime pursuant to the mineral agreement, will be fully transparent and involve the federal and provincial governments, as well as the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

Shares in Antofagasta moved 3.3% higher at the start of trading.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal