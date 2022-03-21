One in five expect to be driven into problem debt this year, says charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
One in five expect to be driven into problem debt this year, says charity

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 9:38 am
A fifth of people believe external financial pressures will drive them into problem debt this year, according to StepChange Debt Charity (PA)

One in five people (21%) believe external financial pressures will drive them into problem debt this year, according to a charity.

Three in 10 (31%) are expecting to struggle to pay for essentials such as a healthy diet and clothing that is appropriate for the weather, StepChange Debt Charity said.

Nearly half (47%) of people anticipate they will use up their savings this year.

The findings come from a survey of more than 1,600 people in March.

They were released to mark StepChange Debt Charity’s annual Debt Awareness Week (March 21 to 27).

StepChange said its own modelling suggests that if energy bills hit £3,000 per year, the most financially vulnerable households will be spending £1 in every £6 on energy costs – more than double the amount the charity says they pay now.

Ahead of the spring statement this week, Phil Andrew, chief executive of StepChange, said: “While the initial raft of support announced in February was welcome, the war in Ukraine has exacerbated an already difficult situation and more action is clearly needed.”

A separate report from Nationwide Building Society, which tracked millions of transactions made by its members in February, found spending on utilities and bills rose by 15% compared with February 2021.

The amount that the Society’s members spent on fuel and electric vehicle charging rose by 70% – due to the increasing cost of fuel, more people switching to electric vehicles and more people commuting to work after pandemic lockdown restrictions have eased, Nationwide said.

Mark Nalder, head of payments at Nationwide Building Society, said: “As inflation impacts how much money we can spend and where we are spending it, we expect overall spend to outstrip last year, particularly in areas where the rising cost of living is likely to be having a big impact, such as utilities, bills and fuel.

“We do, however, anticipate the need for many households to curb non-essential spending as they do their best to balance family finances.”

