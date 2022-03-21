Barclays criticised over wrong information to price comparison sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Barclays criticised over wrong information to price comparison sites

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 4:46 pm
The mistakes were made between 2018 and 2021 (Yui Mok/PA)
Barclays has been criticised by the competition authority for a series of mistakes it made when supplying information to price comparison websites.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it had found 13 breaches by the bank of a 2017 order that forces it and others to share information.

Failing to hand out the right data could lead customers to take the wrong decision, the CMA said. However, Barclays pointed out that the incorrect information was not published by price comparison websites.

“Despite this, the CMA remains concerned with the nature and extent of these breaches,” the authority said.

“The CMA considers that consumers should be able to rely on the accuracy of information provided by banks irrespective of how that information is provided and that banks should be capable of providing accurate, comprehensive and up to date information through all channels and to all consumers, without exception.”

It laid out a long list of failures that happened between 2018 and 2021. They included over-stating the number of ATMs available to customers, under-reporting overdraft fees, and over-reporting international payment fees.

The CMA added: “Failure to make continuously available accurate, comprehensive and up to date information on products and services can mean that consumers take wrong decisions and they may therefore choose financial products or services which are not best suited to their needs.”

Barclays has promised to check data manually every month to make sure it is right. It will also train staff on how to live up to the rules and ensure that other systems are in place to ensure the mistakes do not happen again.

The authority said: “Due to the comprehensive nature of the voluntary actions taken by Barclays, the CMA does not consider it necessary to take further formal enforcement action at this time.

“The CMA notes the resolution of these 13 breaches, in particular the specific actions and their timing. We reserve the right to take formal enforcement action if there is further non-compliance.”

Barclays said: “We take our responsibilities under the CMA order very seriously, and have voluntarily taken steps to fix the breaches relating to the Open API remedy, while introducing new processes to ensure we remain compliant.”

