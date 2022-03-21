Sadiq Khan’s fears as future TfL contracts supporting factory jobs ‘at risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sadiq Khan’s fears as future TfL contracts supporting factory jobs ‘at risk’

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 1:17 pm
Future contracts for London transport schemes which support jobs across the country are at risk without long-term funding from the Government, the capital’s mayor is warning (Danny Lawson/PA)
Future contracts for London transport schemes which support jobs across the country are at risk without long-term funding from the Government, the capital’s mayor is warning.

Sadiq Khan visited the Siemens Mobility facility, where half the 94 new Piccadilly line Tube trains are due to be built, in Goole in East Yorkshire on Monday.

The trains, which passengers will see from 2025, will improve frequency, reliability and capacity on the line, replacing the previous 1970s fleet.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during his visit to the Siemens Mobility factory in Goole
The trains will enter service from 2025 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Half the fleet will be built at the Goole factory, which employs up to 700 people in engineering and manufacturing, 250 in construction, and 1,700 in the broader supply chain.

Future Transport for London (TfL) contracts which support those jobs are at risk unless the Government agrees a long-term capital funding deal, Mr Khan said.

TfL’s supply chain stretches across the country and London has a strong relationship with regional suppliers.

TfL has time-limited options built into its contract with Siemens Mobility to also build new Bakerloo, Central and Waterloo and City line trains.

With sufficient funding, these options could be activated, providing ongoing work for the Goole factory.

Mr Khan said: “Visiting this Yorkshire factory and the state-of-the-art Piccadilly line trains being built, it is clear how strong London’s relationships with our regional suppliers are – demonstrating just how vital skills and expertise around the country is to London’s success and how investment in TfL is vital to jobs and a UK-wide recovery.

“Without sufficient capital investment in TfL, future contracts with regional suppliers are at risk. The best way to secure these highly skilled jobs into the future is for ministers to break the continuous cycle of short-term funding deals handed to TfL, which only holds back London and the rest of the country from innovation, jobs and economic growth.

“When London succeeds, the country succeeds – and vice versa. This week, the Government has the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to levelling up and deliver the capital funding TfL and its supply chain need. Without it, both London and the wider country will be held back.”

