National Lottery operator Camelot fined £3.15m for three app failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

National Lottery operator Camelot fined £3.15m for three app failures

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 10:05 am Updated: March 22, 2022, 10:35 am
National Lottery operator Camelot has been fined £3.15 million for three errors on its mobile app which affected thousands of players (PA)
National Lottery operator Camelot has been fined £3.15 million for three errors on its mobile app which affected thousands of players (PA)

National Lottery operator Camelot has been fined £3.15 million for three errors, which affected tens of thousands of players, on its mobile app.

The first failure involved up to 20,000 users who were told their winning tickets were losing tickets when they scanned a QR code between November 2016 and September 2020, the Gambling Commission said.

The second involved 22,210 players who bought single tickets but were charged for and received two tickets.

All were either refunded for the duplicate wager or paid for their wins.

The third error saw marketing messages sent to customers who had self-excluded via Gamstop, a free service that allows users to restrict their online gambling, or who had been identified by Camelot as showing signs of addiction.

None of the 65,400 players were able to buy a National Lottery product through the app, however.

Gambling Commission chief executive Andrew Rhodes said: “We are reassured that Camelot has taken steps to make sure that their National Lottery app is fit for purpose.

“However, we must caution Camelot that any failings on their duties will be met with consequences.

“Today’s announcement reinforces that any operator failing to comply with their licence requirements will be investigated by the Commission and we will not hesitate to issue fines if requirements are breached.”

Camelot will give the money to good causes, the Commission said.

It is set to lose its licence to run the lottery after 28 years, with the Commission last week announcing plans to transfer it to a rival.

A fiercely contested bidding process was under way between four parties, with officials saying Allwyn is the preferred applicant to take over from 2024.

A Camelot spokesman said: “We accept the outcome of the Gambling Commission’s investigation in respect of three unrelated historical incidents.

“We are sorry that some of our controls fell short of the mark in certain very specific circumstances and have paid the fine. We always strive to operate The National Lottery to the highest possible standards and, given its scale and complexity, we’re proud of our track record of running The National Lottery with extremely high levels of integrity.

“We welcome the Gambling Commission’s recognition that, as soon as the issues became known to us, we reported them and acted promptly to resolve them.

“We’re also pleased that the commission makes clear that we did not act negligently, and that there was no negative impact on returns to Good Causes or financial benefit to Camelot.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]