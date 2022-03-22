People’s confidence in the economy is ‘at its lowest level since 2020’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
People’s confidence in the economy is ‘at its lowest level since 2020’

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 10:35 am
Just one in 10 (10%) people believe the economy will improve over the next 12 months – and nearly three-quarters (74%) think the situation will get worse, according to Which?

The consumer group, which commissioned a survey of 2,000 people, said overall confidence levels are their lowest since October 2020.

More than half (54%) of people said their household has had to make a financial adjustment – such as cutting back on essentials or dipping into savings – to cover essential spending in the past month.

One in 20 (5%) consumers said their household had missed a bill payment.

The most common types of missed bills were energy bills, phone bills, and water bills.

Six in 10 (61%) of those who reported missing a bill payment had missed more than one.

Which? has launched a cost of living hub on its website to offer tips on how to save money on household bills.

Its consumer rights expert, Adam French, said: “Our research shows how a relentless cost of living crisis is putting huge pressure on household finances, with confidence in the economy at its lowest level since 2020.

“This is particularly worrying as price hikes and inflation are only predicted to rise further in 2022 – even after the April increases take effect.

“Ahead of the spring statement, the Government and businesses must urgently take action to support those who could quickly find themselves in serious financial trouble if the economic situation deteriorates further.”

