Fifth of older households ineligible for council tax rebate ‘living in poverty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fifth of older households ineligible for council tax rebate ‘living in poverty’

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 12:03 am
Age UK said the figures highlighted the ‘cracks’ in Government support (Peter Byrne/PA)
Age UK said the figures highlighted the ‘cracks’ in Government support (Peter Byrne/PA)

A fifth of older households who are ineligible for the council tax rebate to offset energy price rises are already living in poverty or hardship, a charity has warned.

Age UK has urged the Chancellor to announce more financial support for older people on low and modest incomes, ahead of Wednesday’s spring statement.

It found that 21% of older households who will not receive the £150 council tax rebate because their home is not in band A to D are living in poverty or just above the poverty line, or are in receipt of income-related benefits.

There are 4.3 million households in England who will not be eligible for the rebate because they live in properties banded E to H, of which 2.1 million include at least one person aged 60 and over.

Age UK said the figures highlighted the “cracks” in Government support for older people living in poverty or financial hardship “who happen to live in the wrong kind of homes”.

It warned that basics such as food and heating were fast becoming unaffordable for many pensioners living on a low fixed income, even before energy bills soar from April 1.

Age UK said it was “deeply concerned” that the support package announced by the Government last month fell “badly short of what is needed to protect older people on low and modest incomes from unaffordable energy bills and other rising prices”.

It is calling for a targeted package of support which mitigates the whole 54% price cap rise this April for lower income households, direct payments of up to £500 to people who are eligible for the cold weather payment and a doubling of the discretionary fund to £288 million to support those missing out on the council tax rebate.

Age UK charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “It was already clear that the support announced by the Government last month was insufficient to protect older people on low and modest incomes from the impact of inflationary price rises.

“Now, deepening our concerns, our new analysis shows that one in five of the older population who are already hard-pressed are set to miss out on the £150 council tax rebate.

“As things stand, at Age UK we simply cannot see how older people who have no other sources of income besides their state pension and benefits will be able to pay the higher prices they face.

“The spring statement is the Chancellor’s opportunity to demonstrate he understands how inflation is overwhelming the best efforts of older people on low incomes to stay afloat, and is willing to send them a life raft.

“We are hearing from many older people who never dreamed that they would find themselves in such deep financial trouble at this stage of their lives, and who are frankly terrified about the bad news on prices the rest of the year may bring.

“It’s an absolute nightmare for them.”

Opinium questioned 1,280 UK adults aged 65 and over between January 14-18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal