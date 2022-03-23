Dignity returns to profit as customers spend more on funerals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dignity returns to profit as customers spend more on funerals

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 8:23 am
Dignity funerals said profits are up as more was spent on funerals. (Jonathan Brady / PA)
Funeral business Dignity has swung back to a profit after Covid lockdown restrictions meant more attended funerals could take place.

A new pricing strategy meant revenues fell in 2021 from £314.1 million to £312 million, but pre-tax profits hit £32 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of £19.6 million in 2020.

But restrictions at the start of 2021 continued to impact upon the business.

It said: “Restrictions in client choices due to Covid-19 continued to adversely impact average revenue as clients opted for simpler funerals during the first half of 2021.”

There has been an improvement since restrictions were removed, but Dignity warned the end of Covid could hit the business as death rates fall once the pandemic subsides.

The funeral sector has seen a huge spike in business due to excess deaths but has been unable to cash in on additional services because restrictions banned large gatherings.

Dignity revealed, for example, that with the end of restrictions, sales of flowers and memorials increased per funeral to £154.

The company said: “The biggest factor affecting us is likely to be the death rate and there is a real risk that after Covid-19 passes the excess death effect of the past two years starts to reverse itself, which it will do at some point.”

With the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, deaths in 2021 were 14,000 lower than 2020, the company added.

Dignity spent the year implementing changes to the business ahead of new regulations introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the pre-paid funeral plan market.

And interim chief executive Gary Channon set out his plans for the company’s future as Dignity saw its chairman ousted last year in a boardroom coup.

He said: “2021 was a year of great change at Dignity as we set out and started implementing the new strategy which at its core promotes a culture focused on serving families and communities in all their end-of-life needs.

“There isn’t a part of Dignity that hasn’t been affected by the transformation so far as we inverted the whole organisation, empowered those serving clients and organised ourselves in a more collaborative structure.”

Part of the strategy is to reduce prices to stem the fall in market share Dignity has seen in recent years.

Bosses hope this will lead to growth in the number of funerals being carried out by Dignity across its 776 funeral homes and boost profits by volume.

During 2021, 79,200 funerals were held, down from 80,300 in 2020,

Chairman John Castagno said the search for a permanent chief executive remains under way, adding he hopes to “make an appointment soon”.

Mr Channon was installed last year after Dignity’s biggest shareholder Phoenix Asset Management urged investors to oust former chairman Clive Whiley.

