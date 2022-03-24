McColl’s boss quits amid battle to secure chain’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
McColl’s boss quits amid battle to secure chain’s future

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 8:24 am
The boss of McColl’s has stepped down (Mike Abrahams/McColl’s/PA)
The boss of struggling convenience store chain McColl’s has stepped down as it battles to secure its future.

The embattled group, which employs around 16,000 people, said Jonathan Miller has quit after 30 years with the firm, including six years at the helm.

Non-executive chairman Angus Porter has taken on the role of executive chairman until a successor to Mr Miller is appointed, with chief operating officer Karen Bird becoming interim chief executive to manage the day-to-day responsibilities.

It comes as McColl’s remains in talks with lenders to secure vital funding, while working with advisers to find a buyer or a third party willing to inject fresh cash.

The firm received a takeover approach a month ago from petrol station giant EG Group, but those discussions ended.

Supermarket Morrisons – which runs its Morrisons Daily convenience stores in partnership with McColl’s – is now said to have drafted in City advisers as it considers how to deal with the financial struggles of McColl’s.

Morrisons has appointed investment bank Houlihan Lokey to look at options for its exposure to McColl’s, according to the Sky News report earlier this week.

McColl’s said it remains in “ongoing dialogue with its lenders towards a longer-term agreement in relation to the balance of its existing facility and continues to believe that a financing solution will be found that involves its existing partners and stakeholders”.

Angus Porter, executive chairman of McColl’s, said: “As we discuss with our stakeholders the transformation of our business to a grocery-led convenience offer, Jonathan and the board have agreed that now is the right time to bring in a new chief executive to lead the business into a new phase.

“In the meantime, we have a strong management team in place to take the business forward, and we are confident in our strategy to capitalise on the opportunity in the convenience sector in the years ahead.”

Mr Miller said: “It has been an enormous privilege to work for McColl’s for the last 30 years, most recently leading the business and transforming our offer in partnership with Morrisons.”

He added he will remain a “significant” shareholder in the group.

McColl’s said it was confident of appointing a new chief executive “in the near future”.

