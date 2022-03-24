Collapse of funeral plan firm Safe Hands leaves services in doubt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Collapse of funeral plan firm Safe Hands leaves services in doubt

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 3:39 pm
Funeral plan provider Safe Hands has collapsed (PA)

Funeral plan provider Safe Hands has collapsed, placing the arrangements of more than 45,000 customers in doubt.

The Wakefield-based company had already signalled that it would halt operations but the fall into insolvency means pre-booked funerals may not be honoured.

The company has hired administrators from FRP Advisory to oversee the insolvency process.

Administrators have said the business is “unsustainable in its current form” after a “period of severe financial challenge”.

It added that current plans have been terminated and the company will no longer take any direct debit or standing order payments.

Nedim Ailyan, partner at FRP and joint administrator of Safe Hands, has said it has agreed a deal for listed funeral firm Dignity to provide existing customers with funeral planning services for a period of 14 days.

Safe Hands said it had been in discussion with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) before calling in administrators.

The FCA is due to oversee the unregulated funeral plan market in July as part of a major overhaul of the sector.

Mr Ailyan added: “As joint administrators, we have been appointed by the court and will undertake a detailed statutory investigation of the financial position of the business and the events leading to the insolvency.

“This will support our work as we progress towards realising the company’s assets to make returns to creditors.

“Regrettably, the administration means the company is not in a position to issue refunds at this time.

“We appreciate how upsetting this period of uncertainty will be for Safe Hands Plans’ customers and their families.”

Administrators said they will contact all plan holders and their personal representatives to outline for process for registering claims.

