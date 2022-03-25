Govia wins Thameslink contract despite £24m Southeastern fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Govia wins Thameslink contract despite £24m Southeastern fine

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 7:57 am
Thameslink trains have been run by Govia since 2014 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rail company Govia will continue to run the Thameslink franchise for the next three years despite being handed a multi-million pound fine for how it ran a separate franchise.

The business will pocket a management fee of £8.8 million per year to deliver the service and could pocket an additional £22.9 million, which is linked to performance.

Govia Thameslink Railway recognised it will face a challenge to convince customers back onto its services, on which passengers travelled 349 million times per year before the pandemic.

It manages 235 stations in London and the South East of England, employs 7,400 people and has been run by Govia since 2014.

Minister for rail Wendy Morton said: “As the UK’s largest rail operator, I know GTR will play a key role helping the Government continue delivering our Plan for Rail and revolutionise the lives of passengers.

“With their plans for improving the punctuality, reliability and accessibility of their services through close collaboration with Network Rail, we are proud to partner with GTR to create a truly passenger-focused service.”

The contract comes just a week after Govia, which is jointly owned by Go-Ahead (65%) and French rail giant Keolis (35%), was fined £23.5 million over the Southeastern franchise scandal.

The company had deliberately concealed more than £25 million of taxpayer funding which should have been returned to the Government.

London and South Eastern Railway Limited (LSER), which is Govia’s operator, ran Southeastern from 2006 until last year, when it was stripped of the service for breaching its contract.

Go-Ahead chief executive Christian Schreyer said: “I’m delighted with today’s announcement.

“Under this new contract we will build on our achievements in enhancing performance in recent years.

“We will be working closely and collaboratively with DfT, NR and other partners to run the most reliable service possible, and we will be putting passengers’ interests first.

“A top priority is to build passenger numbers back after the Covid-19 pandemic. Go-Ahead will bring commercial acumen and international experience to bear in encouraging people back to the railways.”

