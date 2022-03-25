Hargreaves Lansdown says it has 69% more Isa millionaires than in 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hargreaves Lansdown says it has 69% more Isa millionaires than in 2020

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 9:54 am
Hargreaves Lansdown says it had around two-thirds more Isa millionaires by the end of 2021 than a year earlier (Nick Ansell/PA)
Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown says it had about two-thirds more Isa millionaires by the end of 2021 than a year earlier.

It counted 973 Isa millionaires on its books, up by 69% from 576 at the end of 2020.

Isa millionaires are typically in their 70s, the company said, adding that it does have some aged in their 20s and 30s.

A third had maxed out their £20,000 annual allowance in the first month of the tax year. Just over two-thirds of Hargreaves Lansdown Isa millionaires are men.

The value of stocks and shares Isas can go down as well as up, and markets have been turbulent recently amid global uncertainty. Investors may want to consider taking independent financial advice.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) said: “Isa investors don’t take enormous risks. More of them hold collective investments than single shares.

“Their focus is to consistently invest as much as possible of their annual allowance, as early as possible in the tax year, in a diverse and balanced portfolio.

“And they’ve done this every year for decades. There are some exceptions to the rule, who have built a million in quick-time, and some Isa millionaires are still only in their 20s or 30s. However, most tend to be much older – and the average age is 72.

“The top 10 shares held by this group are dominated by blue chip companies, including those that traditionally pay strong dividends. It means most of them aren’t speculating, they’re investing for the long term.”

AstraZeneca, Aviva, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Lloyds Banking Group, Legal & General Group, Royal Dutch Shell, BP and National Grid were among the most popular shares held by Isa millionaires at the end of last year, Hargreaves Lansdown’s analysis said.

