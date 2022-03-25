QC to investigate possible union collusion in blacklisting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
QC to investigate possible union collusion in blacklisting

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 11:33 am
The blacklisting scandal dates back to 2009 when a list of names were found in a file compiled by the Consulting Association (Steve Parsons/PA)
Unite has appointed a QC to investigate possible collusion by union officials in the blacklisting of construction workers.

Nick Randall QC, and barrister John Carl Townsend, will begin their work next month.

Unite said that over the past months, evidence gathering by Thompsons solicitors has continued, with many blacklisted construction workers and other witnesses interviewed.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Under my leadership Unite is committed to uncovering the truth about allegations of union collusion with blacklisting.

“The workers affected and their families deserve to know the truth and I hope that this QC-led independent inquiry will get to the bottom of what really happened.”

Dave Smith, secretary of the Blacklist Support Group, commented: “Blacklisted workers have long demanded action that any investigation into union collusion in blacklisting must be completely independent from Unite and their own legal team.

“The Blacklist Support Group applauds the appointment of such heavyweight and independently minded lawyers.

“It is a clear indication that this investigation will not turn a blind eye to any evidence that exposes an unhealthy culture within Unite or its predecessor unions.

“The collusion investigation is neither mudslinging nor a whitewash – this is a robust independent process to uncover the truth.

“The Blacklist Support Group repeats our call for anyone with evidence of union collusion in blacklisting to make contact with the investigation team.”

The blacklisting scandal dates back to 2009 when a list of names were found in a file compiled by the Consulting Association.

Thousands of workers were on the list, often for being a union member or for raising safety issues.

Many said they had difficulty finding work after being blacklisted by construction employers as a result of the list.

