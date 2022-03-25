Forecourts not passing on fuel duty cut to drivers, says AA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Forecourts not passing on fuel duty cut to drivers, says AA

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 11:57 am
Forecourts are not passing on savings, according to the AA (Nick Ansell / PA)
Forecourts have failed to pass on the fuel duty savings announced by the Chancellor at the spring statement, according to new data.

Petrol prices have fallen just 2.71p, and diesel down 1.59p, despite Rishi Sunak saying a 5p fuel cut comes into effect from 6pm on Wednesday, research from The AA found.

Average pump prices across the UK show petrol averaged 164.59p a litre and diesel at 178.72p a litre after the fuel duty cut came into force.

This is a slight decrease from Tuesday, when petrol and diesel pump prices jumped to new records at 167.30p and 179.72p a litre.

Rishi Sunak
The Chancellor announced a 5p cut to fuel duty on Wednesday. (UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA)

But Mr Sunak said fuel duty would immediately be reduced by 5p, worth 6p once VAT is added, until March 2023.

“The Chancellor rode to the rescue of drivers on Wednesday and, even before the 6pm start of the fuel duty cut, drivers were reporting the price cut at some Asda forecourts,” said Luke Bosdet, the AA’s fuel price spokesman.

“However, on Thursday, the average price of petrol showed that less than half (2.71p) of the fuel duty cut had been passed on to drivers.”

Drivers have faced record pump prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine led to an increase in the cost of oil.

The Chancellor promised to alleviate the burden on motorists by announcing the biggest reduction to fuel duty rates “ever”.

He told MPs on Wednesday: “Today, I can announce that for only the second time in 20 years, fuel duty will be cut.

“Not by one, not even by two, but by 5p per litre.”

The RAC criticised the Chancellor for not going far enough, with head of policy, Nicholas Lyes, describing the cut as “a drop in the ocean” as it will “only take prices back to where they were just over a week ago”.

While Mr Bosdet said we have to accept that, for many forecourts, the duty cut will come through with the next delivery of fuel, he agreed the size of the fall is very disappointing.

