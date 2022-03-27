More homes sold off-plan in 2021 amid lack of existing properties – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
More homes sold off-plan in 2021 amid lack of existing properties – study

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:02 am
The proportion of homes sold off-plan increased in 2021, reversing a downward trend seen in recent years, according to Hamptons (Joe Giddens/PA)
The proportion of homes sold “off-plan” increased in 2021, reversing a downward trend seen in recent years, according to analysis.

Some 37% of new homes sold in England and Wales found a buyer before completion, up from 35% in 2020, estate and lettings agent Hamptons found.

While this figure is still below a 47% peak recorded in 2017, it reversed the subsequent downward trend, Hamptons said.

For the first time since 2007, a terraced house was more likely to be sold off-plan than an apartment, it found.

Nearly a quarter (24%) of new detached home completions in 2021 were sold off-plan compared with 21% in 2020.

For semi-detached properties, the figure rose from 31% to 33% and for terraced homes the proportion of off-plan sales increased from 41% to 45%.

The proportion of flats sold off-plan meanwhile fell from 50% to 44%.

Off-plan purchasers are increasingly likely to be owner-occupiers seeking houses rather than flats, Hamptons said.

David Fell, senior analyst at Hamptons, which looked at Land Registry data, said: “The lack of second hand homes available to buy has meant that owner-occupiers are increasingly turning to new builds, with more willing to buy off-plan in the face of limited options on the market.

“Typically, these are chain-free homeowners who have more flexibility on moving dates.

“Despite this, owner-occupiers don’t buy as far in advance as investors who are often happy to wait a year or two, particularly when prices are rising.

“They’re also more likely to seek out bespoke, individually designed houses in smaller schemes, rather than flats in big city centre blocks.”

He said the rise on off-plan sales “will provide respite for developers looking to maintain sales rates as Help to Buy winds down.

“Whether this shorter-term shift has the potential to turn into a longer-term trend remains to be seen, but unlike the past, it’s owner-occupiers rather than investors who are likely to continue driving off-plan sales in 2022.”

New build buyers often hand over a standard 10% deposit on exchange of contracts, with the balance payable on completion.

Last year, buyers collectively paid £1.1 billion in deposits to developers for homes that had yet to be built, Hamptons calculated.

This is around three times the £348 million handed over in 2007.

