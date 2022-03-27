Businesses failing to deal with menopause among staff, survey finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Businesses failing to deal with menopause among staff, survey finds

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 12:03 am
Businesses failing women experiencing menopause (Dominic Lipinski / PA)
Businesses failing women experiencing menopause (Dominic Lipinski / PA)

The majority of British businesses are failing to deal with menopause in the workplace, according to new research.

Just one in five employers considers menopausal symptoms during performance reviews of female staff.

And only a quarter of businesses have a menopause policy at all, employment lawyers Irwin Mitchell found.

The survey of HR leaders revealed most companies lack training for managers on this area and are not confident that their female employees can talk freely about the menopause.

Irwin Mitchell said the lack of policy action will make it harder for businesses to attract new employees, and warn it could result in costly discrimination claims in future.

It said there has been a significant rise in the number of employment tribunals where menopause is mentioned in the past two to three years.

GP and menopause specialist, Dr Louise Newson, stressed that menopause has a significant negative impact on women’s careers and is causing a growing number to resign.

Her own research found almost a fifth of women with menopausal or perimenopausal symptoms took more than eight weeks leave, and half of this group resigned or took early retirement.

Dr Newson said: “It is the responsibility of organisations to create a menopause confident environment and the evidence suggests that those who do, retain talent and empower both their female and male employees.”

Lawyers suggest that companies establish a menopause policy to allow the issue to be openly discussed at work and avoid costly disputes.

It comes as high street pharmacy Boots announced last week it will cover the cost of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) prescriptions for its menopausal staff, following in the footsteps of locksmiths Timpson in October.

Boots said around 8,600 employees could benefit from the policy with up to 15% of those likely to receive HRT in England.

Cereal giant Kellogg’s also announced new support measures in October last year for its employees experiencing menopause, pregnancy loss or fertility treatment, including paid leave and increased flexible working.

A Government spokesperson said: “We urge employers to be compassionate and flexible to all of their employees’ specific circumstances, including those experiencing menopausal symptoms.

“The Government is committed to supporting more flexible working patterns, which is why we have already consulted on making flexible working the default, unless employers have a good reason not to.”

Irwin Mitchell’s findings come from a YouGov survey of 1,025 HR leaders across UK businesses last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal