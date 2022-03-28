National Grid sells 60% stake in gas network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

National Grid sells 60% stake in gas network

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 9:24 am
National Grid said that 70% of its assets are now electricity based (Newscast/PA)
National Grid said that 70% of its assets are now electricity based (Newscast/PA)

National Grid said it had sold a controlling stake in its gas grid to a group of global investors as it raises money to invest in electricity.

The business said that it would pocket £2.2 billion in cash for 60% of its gas transmission and metering unit.

It is a significant deal for the company, which has for decades been responsible for the pipes that funnel gas into homes across the UK.

“Today’s announcement is a strong result for all our stakeholders, including employees and customers,” said chief executive John Pettigrew.

The consortium of buyers includes Australia’s Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation from Canada.

Mr Pettigrew said that the new owners have lots of experience owning big infrastructure and a “long-term commitment to the UK”.

“I look forward to our partnership and continuing to deliver safe and reliable gas service at the least cost to consumers,” he said.

For National Grid this helps the business pivot towards electricity – where it sees its future.

Even before it invests the money it gains from the sale, just the disposal alone takes its assets invested in electricity from 60% to 70%.

“This transaction further enhances our role in delivering the UK’s energy transition, pivots our portfolio towards electricity, whilst ensuring the security of the energy supply for the country,” Mr Pettigrew said.

“Alongside our plans to invest up to £35 billion in energy infrastructure over the next five years, the series of transactions announced last March will strengthen our long-term growth prospects, and drive long-term value for shareholders.”

Macquarie’s Martin Bradley said: “The national transmission system is a critical enabler of the UK’s energy transition, providing the flexibility and reserve energy needed in the electricity system as the deployment of renewable sources of generation accelerates.

“However, if the UK’s net-zero by 2050 target is to be met, the country must have a next-generation transmission backbone to power homes and businesses with renewable energy.

“Backed by our significant investment, the transmission system will play a leading role in making the network ready for this transition.

“In doing so it will support the expansion of hydrogen’s role in the energy mix to deliver a competitive edge to the UK and its industry, while working closely with the Government and Ofgem to maintain security of supply.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal